ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pineapple Chunk
  • Leafly flower of Pineapple Chunk
  • Close up cannabis flower of Pineapple Chunk

Hybrid

Pineapple Chunk

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 35 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 329 reviews

Pineapple Chunk nugget
Pineapple Chunk
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Pineapple Chunk, bred by Barney’s Farm, is an indica-leaning hybrid that induces heavy full-body effects and a fast-paced head buzz. This THC-rich strain combines a Cheese and Skunk #1 cross with Barney’s Pineapple, and you can almost smell its lineage through sour notes of tangy skunk, earthy cheese, and sweet pineapple. Optimally, Pineapple Chunk will deliver a small dose of CBD with its crushing THC content, resulting in powerful painkilling and stress-relieving properties. Some report a racing jolt of cerebral energy with Pineapple Chunk, so this may not be the best strain for treating sleeplessness or anxiety. Pineapple Chunk plants are resistant to mold and disease, and flower in 55 days indoors. 

Effects

Show all
1945 reported effects from 220 people
Relaxed 64%
Happy 63%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 49%
Energetic 31%
Stress 38%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

329

Show all

Avatar for warpedcassette
Member since 2015
This is a fantastic Sativa that is deceptively strong. The smells of its parents are quite strong, with the Cheese and PIneapple parents standing out in the scent. The unmistakable skunk is sort of a subtle background player on this one, and that's not necessarily a bad thing (since it allows the pi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ReindeerFlotilla
Member since 2014
I suffer from degenerative joint disease in both knees caused by osteoarthritis and picked up an eighth of this strain on the recommendation of the budtender at the Medicinal Oasis in Denver. I used a DaVinci vape the first couple of times I tried it and smoked it the third. The first time I used i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for drew_blood
Member since 2014
i think i time traveled.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTingly
Avatar for carlsagan
Member since 2011
Great energetic body high with a heavy stone head high. Waves of euphoria pulsate through your body. The scent of the herb is like a sweet fruit candies. And earthy minty overtones. Lung expansion felt. Long lasting burn in joints/blunts. Great in a vaporizer. A bit of throat harshness similiar...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for fuckmeitssarwar
Member since 2014
Although there are many strains out there with intense highs, Pineapple Chunk is similar, but the reason I have given it such a rating is not due to the fact the high is intense but the high itself, smoking this strain offers the best high of all the buds I've smoked and I've smoked plenty, it relax...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Goji OG
Goji OG
More creativeLeafly flower for Jedi Kush
Jedi Kush
More euphoricLeafly flower for Head Cheese
Head Cheese
More euphoricLeafly flower for Blueberry Cookies
Blueberry Cookies
More pineneLeafly flower for Fruit Loops
Fruit Loops
More relaxingLeafly flower for Jet Fuel
Jet Fuel
More upliftingLeafly flower for Kosher Tangie
Kosher Tangie
More euphoricLeafly flower for Black Betty
Black Betty
More euphoric
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Pineapple
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Pineapple Chunk
Strain child
Maui Pineapple Chunk
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Pineapple ChunkUser uploaded image of Pineapple ChunkUser uploaded image of Pineapple ChunkUser uploaded image of Pineapple ChunkUser uploaded image of Pineapple ChunkUser uploaded image of Pineapple ChunkUser uploaded image of Pineapple Chunk
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Pineapple Chunk, Jedi Kush, Red Cherry Berry, Jack Wreck, and Royal Kush
New Strains Alert: Pineapple Chunk, Jedi Kush, Red Cherry Berry, Jack Wreck, and Royal Kush
Cannapics: Our Favorite Cannabis Photos on Leafly: February 2016 Edition
Cannapics: Our Favorite Cannabis Photos on Leafly: February 2016 Edition

Most popular in