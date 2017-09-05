MC1 was gifted to Subcool of TGA Genetics in seed form. Sadly, while the strain was making its way to Subcool, the breeder (MC1) was killed in an accident. Ten seeds were then given to Urb_Man to pheno hunt and one stood out amongst the seven females that sprouted. This singular flower was worthy of carrying on the breeder's name and rarely appears across the West Coast. MC1 is a cross of OG Kush, Sour Diesel, and Arcata Trainwreck.