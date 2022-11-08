Me Time
Me Time effects are mostly calming.
Me Time potency is lower THC than average.
Me Time is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Me Time - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Me Time
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Me Time sensations
Me Time helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 12% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Me Time products near you
Similar to Me Time near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—