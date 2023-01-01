stock photo similar to Meat Pie
HybridTHC 27%CBD

Meat Pie

Meat Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Birthday Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Meat Pie is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, the average price of Meat Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Meat Pie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Meat Pie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



