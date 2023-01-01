Mega Dummiez
aka Mega Mega, Megatron
Mega Dummiez, aka Megatron and Mega Mega, is a weed strain bred by the Jelly Co in San Francisco. Mega Dummiez has mysterious genetic parentage, but get close enough and its pungent grape aroma wafts towards you, as lavender-colored buds that glisten with calyxes catch your eye. Floral, herbal and even nutty notes round out the palate, which complement its stony, sedating high. Great for minimizing pain and quieting stressful thoughts. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mega Dummiez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
