ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mega Jackpot
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Mega Jackpot

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.1 18 reviews

Mega Jackpot

aka Super Mega Jackpot

Mega Jackpot

Mega Jackpot is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes genetics from Jack Herer, Northern Lights, and Haze. The three-way combination creates a potent strain with flavors of grape and vanilla. The effects from Mega Jackpot create a cerebral energy that incites creativity and happiness. While not the easiest strain to grow, seasoned growers will appreciate Mega Jackpot’s purple hues and high THC content.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

18

more reviews
write a review

Find Mega Jackpot nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mega Jackpot nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Mega Jackpot
User uploaded image of Mega Jackpot
User uploaded image of Mega Jackpot
User uploaded image of Mega Jackpot
User uploaded image of Mega Jackpot

Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Mega Jackpot

Products with Mega Jackpot

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mega Jackpot nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Rollex OG, Sinai, Puna Budder, Orange Hill Special, and More
New Strains Alert: Rollex OG, Sinai, Puna Budder, Orange Hill Special, and More

Most popular in