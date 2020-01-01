ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Melonberry

Melonberry

Melonberry crosses several ACDC phenos that highlight cannabinoid production and the terpene profile. This high CBD strain gives off notes of cantaloupe and berry which both transfer nicely into the flavor profile when smoked. Buds are long with a bright orange and light green color.

Strain spotlight

