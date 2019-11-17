Member OG? is an Ethos Genetics cross of Member Berry 21 and Temple Kush. Bred as a limited release from Ethos Genetics, this strain brings out sweet and tart berry terpenes that are backed by gassy and floral undertones. This strain is also noted for its rich purple buds that shine like amethyst crystals. To say the least, Member OG? won’t be an easy one to forget.
