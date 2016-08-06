ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 50 reviews

Mercury OG

aka Mercury OG Kush

Mercury OG

Mercury OG is a potent indica with unknown genetics. It has both the high THC content and a distinct, overwhelming aroma typical of OG strains. This strain is favored for its powerful effects that provide clarity and heightened sensory perception; it is reputed as particularly influential when listening to music. Although uplifting, this indica is on the heavier side, appealing to experienced users who desire strong medicinal treatment.

34 people reported 351 effects
Euphoric 61%
Relaxed 58%
Happy 55%
Giggly 38%
Hungry 35%
Stress 61%
Depression 50%
Pain 44%
Anxiety 41%
Insomnia 32%
Dry mouth 44%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

50

