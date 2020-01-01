ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Mexican Kush
Mexican Kush

Mexican Kush

Created by an anonymous breeder in Salem, Oregon, Mexican Kush is a cross between Afghan Kush and Mexican Sativa. Buds are light green with vibrant orange hairs, while the aroma is reminiscent of molasses and the flavor is defined by notes of sweet candy and hash. This hybrid produces a creative and euphoric high like drinking a good cup of coffee, making it great for consumers seeking a quality daytime strain.

Lineage

Mexican Sativa
Afghan Kush
Mexican Kush

