Created by an anonymous breeder in Salem, Oregon, Mexican Kush is a cross between Afghan Kush and Mexican Sativa. Buds are light green with vibrant orange hairs, while the aroma is reminiscent of molasses and the flavor is defined by notes of sweet candy and hash. This hybrid produces a creative and euphoric high like drinking a good cup of coffee, making it great for consumers seeking a quality daytime strain.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
No reviews yet.
Find Mexican Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mexican Kush nearby.
Lineage
Products with Mexican Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Mexican Kush nearby.