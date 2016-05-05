ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mexican Sativa
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Mexican Sativa

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

3.4 54 reviews

Mexican Sativa

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 54 reviews

Mexican Sativa

Mexican Sativa is a 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid that offers an uplifting, clear-headed buzz alongside a fresh sandalwood aroma. To reduce the plant's flowering time, Sensi Seeds breeders crossed a cultivar from the southern province of Oaxaca with the hardy African sativa Durban Poison and a fast-flowering Pakistani indica.

 

Effects

Show all

41 people reported 403 effects
Happy 70%
Euphoric 63%
Energetic 56%
Creative 51%
Uplifted 43%
Stress 48%
Depression 46%
Fatigue 24%
Anxiety 24%
Nausea 19%
Dry mouth 56%
Paranoid 34%
Dry eyes 29%
Headache 24%
Anxious 9%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

54

write a review

Find Mexican Sativa nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mexican Sativa nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Mexican
parent
Second strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Strain
Mexican Sativa
Strain child
Mexican Kush
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Mexican Sativa

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Mexican Sativa nearby.

Good reads

Show all

6 Cannabis Strains With Mexican Heritage
6 Cannabis Strains With Mexican Heritage
Recipe: Spicy Cannabis-Infused Avocado Toast
Recipe: Spicy Cannabis-Infused Avocado Toast

Most popular in