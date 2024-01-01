stock photo similar to Miami Heat
HybridTHC 20%CBG 3%

Miami Heat

Miami Heat is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Miami Haze and Triple OG. This strain is a fiery and potent strain that will make you feel like you’re on the court with the famous basketball team. Miami Heat is 28-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Miami Heat effects include cerebral, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Miami Heat when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and pain. Bred by Allbud, Miami Heat features flavors like citrus, grape and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Miami Heat typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel cerebral, energetic, and focused, Miami Heat might be the one for you. This strain has a fruity and skunky flavor that will make your taste buds tingle and your mind race. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miami Heat, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Miami Heat strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Euphoric

Miami Heat strain helps with

  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    28% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Fibromyalgia
    14% of people say it helps with Fibromyalgia

Similar to Miami Heat near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Miami Heat strain reviews8

