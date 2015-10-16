ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Michael Phelps OG
4.3 30 reviews

Michael Phelps OG

aka Michael Phelps OG Kush

Michael Phelps OG

When word got out that the Olympic gold medalist enjoyed cannabis, it was only a matter of time before a strain would be named in his honor. Michael Phelps OG is a hybrid strain that no doubt carries OG Kush genetics, but other ancestry remains uncertain. You can smell the OG in this one as earthy, sweet notes of pine and lemon explode on the exhale. Small doses of Michael Phelps OG leave your mind and body agile, but overdo it and you’re more likely to find the effects ironically lazy and inactive.

Effects

18 people reported 126 effects
Relaxed 55%
Happy 38%
Uplifted 38%
Creative 33%
Sleepy 33%
Stress 44%
Depression 33%
Insomnia 27%
Lack of appetite 27%
Nausea 22%
Dry eyes 16%
Dry mouth 16%
Anxious 11%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 11%

Reviews

30

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Michael Phelps OG

Products with Michael Phelps OG

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Michael Phelps OG, White Slipper, Ganesh Berry, Cookie Wreck, and More
