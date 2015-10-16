When word got out that the Olympic gold medalist enjoyed cannabis, it was only a matter of time before a strain would be named in his honor. Michael Phelps OG is a hybrid strain that no doubt carries OG Kush genetics, but other ancestry remains uncertain. You can smell the OG in this one as earthy, sweet notes of pine and lemon explode on the exhale. Small doses of Michael Phelps OG leave your mind and body agile, but overdo it and you’re more likely to find the effects ironically lazy and inactive.