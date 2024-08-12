Mike Jones OG reviews
- 100% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
t........o
August 12, 2024
Energetic
Tingly
Got this strain for my grandpa. I do not smoke personally so I can’t give an opinion. He said it relieved his pain which was amazing, said it tingled. Onset was very fast and I enjoy him when he is not in pain. Unfortunately when we went back was out, hope you guys get more.