Mike Jones OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mike Jones OG.

Mike Jones OG strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Relaxed

Mike Jones OG strain helps with

  • Muscle spasms
    100% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Pain
    100% of people say it helps with Pain

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

August 12, 2024
Got this strain for my grandpa. I do not smoke personally so I can’t give an opinion. He said it relieved his pain which was amazing, said it tingled. Onset was very fast and I enjoy him when he is not in pain. Unfortunately when we went back was out, hope you guys get more.

