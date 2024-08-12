stock photo similar to Mike Jones OG
Mike Jones OG
Mike Jones OG effects are mostly energizing.
Mike Jones OG potency is higher THC than average.
Mike Jones OG is a hybrid weed strain bred by H-Town Hybrids from a genetic cross of Creeper #2 x Tahoe Cherry Treat as an homage to the legendary Houston rapper. This is a sedating, stupefying strain ideal for pain, insomnia, and relaxation. Mike Jones OG has a pungent aroma and taste. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mike Jones OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 100% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
