HybridTHC 29%CBD

Mike Jones OG

  STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  Feelings:
  Helps with:

  • Mike Jones OG effects are mostly energizing.

    Mike Jones OG potency is higher THC than average.

Mike Jones OG is a hybrid weed strain bred by H-Town Hybrids from a genetic cross of Creeper #2 x Tahoe Cherry Treat as an homage to the legendary Houston rapper. This is a sedating, stupefying strain ideal for pain, insomnia, and relaxation. Mike Jones OG has a pungent aroma and taste. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mike Jones OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Mike Jones OG strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Relaxed

Mike Jones OG strain helps with

  • Muscle spasms
    100% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Pain
    100% of people say it helps with Pain

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Mike Jones OG strain reviews1

August 12, 2024
Got this strain for my grandpa. I do not smoke personally so I can’t give an opinion. He said it relieved his pain which was amazing, said it tingled. Onset was very fast and I enjoy him when he is not in pain. Unfortunately when we went back was out, hope you guys get more.
