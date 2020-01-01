ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Sin City Seeds, Mint Lemonade is a cross of SinMint Cookies and Lemon G. Mint Lemonade increases the yield generally associated with GSC while adding a euphoric complexity. The flavor and aroma associated with is like GSC, but with a light citrus twist. The effects can be euphoric and cerebral with a light body high.

