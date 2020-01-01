Bred by Sin City Seeds, Mint Lemonade is a cross of SinMint Cookies and Lemon G. Mint Lemonade increases the yield generally associated with GSC while adding a euphoric complexity. The flavor and aroma associated with is like GSC, but with a light citrus twist. The effects can be euphoric and cerebral with a light body high.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find Mint Lemonade nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Mint Lemonade nearby.
Products with Mint Lemonade
Hang tight. We're looking for Mint Lemonade nearby.