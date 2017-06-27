ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mission Kush by View Askew Farms is a powerful West Coast herb grown near the banks of the Columbia River. Bred from Silver Surfer and Haze, Mission Kush holds on to the earthy and herbaceous terpenes of its predecessors. The complementary effects of this sativa-dominant strain set in quickly, imbuing the consumer with a strong, positive focus that promotes productivity, long conversations, and mood elevation. Utilize Mission Kush to curb depression and mental fatigue while enhancing mood and productivity.   

Lineage

Silver Surfer
Silver Surfer
parent
Haze
Haze
parent
Strain
Mission Kush

