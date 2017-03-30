ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 66 reviews

Silver Surfer

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 66 reviews

Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer is a sativa-dominant hybrid whose potent cerebral effects may have you feeling like you’re zipping through the space with your super-hero powers. This strain is very energetic and motivates many to check things off their lists or inspires talkative social activities. The indica effects are subtle and help to end this high on a relaxing note. This strain is true medical quality, so it may be a bit too active for new patients or those who experience anxiety. Silver Surfer is a cross of Super Silver Haze and Blue Dream. Plants flower in 8 to 9 weeks with large, crystal-covered yields.

Effects

42 people reported 284 effects
Energetic 54%
Uplifted 52%
Happy 50%
Creative 40%
Euphoric 35%
Stress 38%
Depression 26%
Pain 26%
Insomnia 23%
Anxiety 19%
Paranoid 19%
Dry mouth 16%
Anxious 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

66

Avatar for deadvirgo
Member since 2014
This is the best strain I've ever smoked. Normally, I'm too paranoid to drive within about 4 or 5 hours of smoking, but when it's Silver Surfer, I could drive a fucking plane under a bridge without breaking a sweat. If you get the chance, smoke a fat bowl of this shit and you'll see where I'm coming...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for cannachris46
Member since 2015
This strain just works for me. The past 3 days I was up at 3:30 a.m. to drive into work 11 hour days and having a bowl of Silver Surfer each morning helped me work more focused and efficiently. It's definitely more effective as a wake and bake strain than later in the day (for me). The other nice th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
numb-stoner reviews SILVER SURFER, from CPA/Nuggetry ---------------------------------- Smell: Musky citrus cheese.Essentially, if you want to know the smell, imagine what it would be like if you threw super silver haze and kali mist in the same jar. Buzz: It's a good sativa dominant b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Hendertucky
Member since 2016
I picked up a gram of Silver Surfer to try by Evergreen Organix. 24.6 THC, 0.05 CBD. I found the bud to be a little dry. After smoking one bowl, my goodness did it hit me hard. I immediately got anxious and my chest got tight. Laid down and focused on my breathing. (FYI this is a great trick to calm...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Avatar for kroniqtopus
Member since 2016
My new favorite strain. Very relaxing with a nice euphoric high. Gonna go get more today!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Lineage

Strain
Silver Surfer
Strain child
Mission Kush
child

