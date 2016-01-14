ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Misty Kush’s genetics include two of the most famous indica plants, White Widow and  Northern Lights, along with another strong indica, Shiva. Given its origins, it may be surprising that this strain’s effects tend to be more uplifting and mental than is usually expected from an indica. Misty Kush was created by breeders at Nirvana Seeds and quickly gained a following in its native Amsterdam. Misty are true indicas as plants; they’re short in stature and will flower in 8 to 9 weeks. Indoor growing is best, but the plants’ strong stink may be a problem. This is one of those strains that truly has a “sweet stink” ranging from rotten fruit to old socks. Luckily, the taste is pure sugary goodness.

17 people reported 85 effects
Happy 82%
Euphoric 58%
Relaxed 52%
Uplifted 35%
Creative 17%
Pain 29%
Muscle spasms 23%
Depression 17%
Stress 17%
Lack of appetite 11%
Dry mouth 23%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 11%
Headache 11%
Paranoid 5%

