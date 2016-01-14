Misty Kush’s genetics include two of the most famous indica plants, White Widow and Northern Lights, along with another strong indica, Shiva. Given its origins, it may be surprising that this strain’s effects tend to be more uplifting and mental than is usually expected from an indica. Misty Kush was created by breeders at Nirvana Seeds and quickly gained a following in its native Amsterdam. Misty are true indicas as plants; they’re short in stature and will flower in 8 to 9 weeks. Indoor growing is best, but the plants’ strong stink may be a problem. This is one of those strains that truly has a “sweet stink” ranging from rotten fruit to old socks. Luckily, the taste is pure sugary goodness.