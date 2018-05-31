ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Monkey Bread #1

Bred by Certified Portland, Monkey Bread #1 is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Grease Monkey and Forum Cut GSC. With an aroma of Dutch cocoa, vanilla, peach, and earthy hash, its flavor takes on notes of chocolate, spice, and shortbread. Enjoy Monkey Bread #1 to ease stress and tension, and to kickstart the appetite.

Member since 2018
I purchased some of this strain from a dispensary in Florence, OR called The Arboretum. I was drawn to this particular strain because 1) it’s new 2) it had big, beautiful buds in varying shades of green and 3) it’s parents are Grease Monkey and forum cut GSC, a mix I just couldn’t pass up. I enjoyed...
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Member since 2014
I work as head of PR and Marketing for The Shop (NCR) Bay City Michigan where we have the best dispensary in the Tri City area and let me tell you Corleone Kush has been one of my all time favorite strains once I went into work and peeped a big ole jar full of this goodness! It smokes like a freight...
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Grease Monkey
GSC
Monkey Bread #1

