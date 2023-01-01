Monkey Tape is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, talkative, and hungry. Monkey Tape has 22% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Monkey Tape, before let us know! Leave a review.
Monkey Tape strain effects
Monkey Tape strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
