Moonwalker Kush is a balanced indica-dominant hybrid that is the genetic cross of Triple OG and Tahoe Alien. This odoriferous combination speaks volumes through its scent, which is thick with soured earth and a hint of pepper on the finish. The herbaceous terpene profile aligns nicely with this strain’s intense relaxation and moderate cerebral effects. Try Moonwalker Kush after dark to harness the sedative effects nestled below layers of trichomes and brown pistils.   

 

Strain spotlight

New Strains Alert: Dawgfather OG, Bloodhound, Moonwalker Kush, and More
