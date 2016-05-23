Barbara Bud is powerful indica cross between Shishkaberry and Afghani that eliminates symptoms without too much mental cloudiness. It has a fruity, citrus aroma with sweet undertones of bubblegum, and many patients have found Barbara Bud to help with pain, stress, and muscle spasms.
