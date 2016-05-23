ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

3.7 38 reviews

Barbara Bud

Barbara Bud

Barbara Bud is powerful indica cross between Shishkaberry and Afghani that eliminates symptoms without too much mental cloudiness. It has a fruity, citrus aroma with sweet undertones of bubblegum, and many patients have found Barbara Bud to help with pain, stress, and muscle spasms.

Effects

Relaxed 73%
Sleepy 50%
Euphoric 26%
Uplifted 26%
Happy 23%
Pain 40%
Stress 40%
Insomnia 33%
Depression 23%
Lack of appetite 23%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 16%
Anxious 10%
Headache 6%

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Shishkaberry
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Barbara Bud

