stock photo similar to Mr Nasty
IndicaTHC 26%CBD

Mr Nasty

aka Greasy Garlic

Mr Nasty, aka Greasy Garlic, is a pungent mouthful of skunk terps from Exotic Genetix. Popularized by connoisseurs in Maine, Mr Nasty combines GMO and Grease Monkey for a high-THC and savory smoke—but Mrs Nasty may not want to kiss you afterwards. Expect all the perks of indica relaxation and zen. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mr Nasty, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Mr Nasty

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Mr Nasty products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Mr Nasty near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Mr Nasty strain reviews5

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight