stock photo similar to Mr Nasty
IndicaTHC 26%CBD —
Mr Nasty
aka Greasy Garlic
Mr Nasty, aka Greasy Garlic, is a pungent mouthful of skunk terps from Exotic Genetix. Popularized by connoisseurs in Maine, Mr Nasty combines GMO and Grease Monkey for a high-THC and savory smoke—but Mrs Nasty may not want to kiss you afterwards. Expect all the perks of indica relaxation and zen. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mr Nasty, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
