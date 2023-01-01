Mystic Magic
Mystic Magic is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Magic Bullet and Strawberries & Cream. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Mystic Magic is known to have a THC content of around 18%, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Mystic Magic features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Mystic Magic typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Mystic Magics effects, flavors, and medical uses. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mystic Magic, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
