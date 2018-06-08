ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Nana’s Fix by Pollen Nation Elite Genetics is the delicious combination of Grandma’s Sugar Cookies (from Johnston’s Genetics) and Loud Sour (from Loud Seeds). This strain produces a medium-sized yield and sweet, colorful flowers after its flowering cycle of 9 to 11 weeks. Enjoy Nana’s Fix to mellow out while enhancing mood.

Avatar for Metalkid1xxx
Member since 2015
Great strain! Try it for yourself as I highly recommend it if you can get your hands on it.
Avatar for adventurer5rtr17
Member since 2018
“Hands down dopest dope I’ve ever smoked.” To quote one of my favorite movies of all time. This strain packs a powerful punch not only to your head and body but honestly to your capability to actually hold yourself together to even have a normal conversation after smoking this. This strain Found mai...
Avatar for Kor20
Member since 2018
Always looking for strains that don't make me anxious or paranoid, this is just a good happy and relaxed weed. Going to stock up on it for sure.
Avatar for clr12588
Member since 2016
This is great, I have a head and body high. It’s really strong that’s a huge plus! My anxiety is down a little more compared to before I smoked.
Lineage

Grandma’s Sugar Cookies
Nana’s Fix

