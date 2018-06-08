Nana’s Fix by Pollen Nation Elite Genetics is the delicious combination of Grandma’s Sugar Cookies (from Johnston’s Genetics) and Loud Sour (from Loud Seeds). This strain produces a medium-sized yield and sweet, colorful flowers after its flowering cycle of 9 to 11 weeks. Enjoy Nana’s Fix to mellow out while enhancing mood.
Strain spotlight
Lineage
