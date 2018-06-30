ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Grandma’s Sugar Cookies
Indica

4.9 20 reviews

Grandma’s Sugar Cookies

Grandma’s Sugar Cookies

Grandma’s Sugar Cookies by Johnston’s Genetics is a sweet cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Black Sugar Berry. This strain brings GSC’s happy, heavyweight buzz together with the candied indica-dominant genetics of Black Sugar Berry (Black Sugar Rose x Plushberry) to offer consumers a delectable terpene profile rich with notes of anise, tart cherries, dough, and pungent earth. It behaves similarly to Girl Scout Cookies, but offers deeper relaxation that may lead to sleep. This strain’s strong, carefree effects make it ideal for folks looking to nullify stress and enhance mood.    

 

GSC
Grandma’s Sugar Cookies
Nana’s Fix
