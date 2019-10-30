ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Napalm OG
Hybrid

4.4 5 reviews

Napalm OG

Napalm OG

Napalm OG was bred by Alien Genetics by crossing their Tahoe Alien and Alien Kush strains. As the name indicates, this is a powerful strain that will take down even the most experienced smokers. Expect a spicy, peppery, and lemon kushy aroma and flavor that will leave your senses stimulated and your body sinking into a deep, euphoric stone. 

