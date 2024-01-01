stock photo similar to Nectarine Jelly
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Nectarine Jelly

Nectarine Jelly is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Peach Panther x Governmint Oasis. Its dazzling buds blend the sweetness of ripe peaches with a funky, onion zest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nectarine Jelly, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Nectarine Jelly

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Nectarine Jelly products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Nectarine Jelly near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Nectarine Jelly strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Nectarine Jelly strain genetics

Strain parent
Gvo
GovernMint Oasis
parent
Nectarine Jelly
NeJe
Nectarine Jelly