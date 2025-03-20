Neon Sunshine reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Neon Sunshine.
Neon Sunshine strain effects
Neon Sunshine strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
8........x
March 20, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Hello, I just picked up an ounce from Mints Cannabis in New Buffalo, Michigan. The Oz was only $69 before tax. Seeing the genetics of this strain is almost mind blowing. One of the parents strains of this used to be called Zkittles but I guess the skittles company took it to court and now the bane is officially “ The Original Z.” Its other parent is said to be “Falcon 9.” I’m no weed connoisseur so I’ve never heard of Falcon 9, so when I think about it, this is luxury weed. I’ve definitely tasted the fruity smoothness as I pulled from a thick and tightly rolled ( mango flavored Game branded Garcia y Vega cigarillo. The bus driver wanted to hold a conversation with me and I listened and also was able to eventually open with my natural uninhibited Live laughter. This is something special. $69 before taxes is a bargain and it was harvested in January so not bad at all. The smell out of the bag is pleasant and it’s also relaxing in the most coolest way; that “common sense cool .“ I like it and I’ve been to California to try that famous Marathon OG (rest in peace Nip) which was testing at 30% thc. The highs are different but this is definitely an everyday luxury smoke. I smoked less than half of the blunt and it’s all I need. I have to catch up on my taxes now. Pray for me.
a........7
April 25, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
A really nice balanced strain that ranges anywhere from creativity and focus to a giggly/happy high. A true hybrid that won’t knock you out but lets you still relax and have fun
s........3
April 14, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
One of my top 5 strains fs, I was doing mixed bowls and snappers with some candy runtz and it was the perfect mix. The body high is so calming and it’s usually a pretty good price not too tax.
v........e
May 2, 2025
Focused
Relaxed
Decent mild experience. Well balanced the notes are complimentary and not overpowering.
r........4
May 26, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Another great strain purchased at Jars in Tucson, high quality product with great taste, smell, and effects!
T........n
June 6, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Great flavour. Tea like. Very cozy strain and stress melts away. I tried tribals cut of this and it is incredible.