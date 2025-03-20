Hello, I just picked up an ounce from Mints Cannabis in New Buffalo, Michigan. The Oz was only $69 before tax. Seeing the genetics of this strain is almost mind blowing. One of the parents strains of this used to be called Zkittles but I guess the skittles company took it to court and now the bane is officially “ The Original Z.” Its other parent is said to be “Falcon 9.” I’m no weed connoisseur so I’ve never heard of Falcon 9, so when I think about it, this is luxury weed. I’ve definitely tasted the fruity smoothness as I pulled from a thick and tightly rolled ( mango flavored Game branded Garcia y Vega cigarillo. The bus driver wanted to hold a conversation with me and I listened and also was able to eventually open with my natural uninhibited Live laughter. This is something special. $69 before taxes is a bargain and it was harvested in January so not bad at all. The smell out of the bag is pleasant and it’s also relaxing in the most coolest way; that “common sense cool .“ I like it and I’ve been to California to try that famous Marathon OG (rest in peace Nip) which was testing at 30% thc. The highs are different but this is definitely an everyday luxury smoke. I smoked less than half of the blunt and it’s all I need. I have to catch up on my taxes now. Pray for me.