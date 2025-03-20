Neon Sunshine
Neon Sunshine
NeS
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Focused
Diesel
Tropical
Lemon
Neon Sunshine effects are mostly calming.
Neon Sunshine is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Neon Sunshine is a cross of the strains Zkittlez x Falcon-9. Neon Sunshine is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Neon Sunshine is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Neon SunshineOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Neon Sunshine strain effects
Neon Sunshine strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Neon Sunshine products near you
Similar to Neon Sunshine near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Neon Sunshine strain reviews(6)
Read all reviews
8........x
March 20, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
a........7
April 25, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
s........3
April 14, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy