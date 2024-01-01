HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Newton’s Lemon
Newton’s Lemon is a sativa-dominant strain bred by Extix from a genetic cross of Headband x Lemon Tree. This strain offers a potent, focusing energy boost with mild body tingles—perfect for creative pursuits or honing a new invention. Like its parent strains, Newton’s Lemon smells of intense petrol and lemon cleaner. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Newton’s Lemon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
