Night Charmer
Night Charmer effects are mostly calming.
Night Charmer is a hybrid weed strain made from an unknown cross of strains. Not much is known about this relatively new strain. The flavor and aroma of Night Charmer is believed to be earthy and skunky with citrus undertones. The effects are reported to be sedating and long-lasting. Medical marijuana patients say they look for this strain when they have mild insomnia. The original breeder of Night Charmer is unknown.
Night Charmer sensations
Night Charmer helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
