NightFire OG by Sin City Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid that descends from parent strains White Fire OG and White Nightmare. With strong roots in the White family, you can depend on this cannabis strain to deliver a disorienting dose of euphoria that lets you forget life’s stressors as relaxation takes over mind and body. Earthy pine, sharp lemon, and sweet berry aromas radiate from NightFire OG’s crystal-coated buds, inviting you to indulge in this hard-hitting hybrid.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
32
houghtyhawk
kudos186
i_miss_u_cupcake
NWeedoisseur
NSomniac
Find NightFire OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry NightFire OG nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with NightFire OG
Hang tight. We're looking for NightFire OG nearby.