  3. NightFire OG
Sativa

4.3 32 reviews

NightFire OG

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 32 reviews

NightFire OG

NightFire OG by Sin City Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid that descends from parent strains White Fire OG and White Nightmare. With strong roots in the White family, you can depend on this cannabis strain to deliver a disorienting dose of euphoria that lets you forget life’s stressors as relaxation takes over mind and body. Earthy pine, sharp lemon, and sweet berry aromas radiate from NightFire OG’s crystal-coated buds, inviting you to indulge in this hard-hitting hybrid.

Effects

22 people reported 137 effects
Happy 63%
Energetic 59%
Euphoric 54%
Talkative 40%
Uplifted 36%
Stress 31%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 18%
Eye pressure 9%
Fatigue 9%
Dry mouth 22%
Anxious 18%
Dry eyes 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

32

Avatar for houghtyhawk
Member since 2016
This particular strain lives up to its description and was recommended by the staff at Ganja Goddess for some additional "nighttime" fun. The description misses the additional arousing effect that is an added benefit. Like Lavender strain the tingling sensations are present in those nether regi...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricTingly
Avatar for kudos186
Member since 2015
Trail Blazin's Nightfire OG is the perfect way to get a flower high similar to that of a concentrate. I'm a daily dabber with a relatively high tolerance and a bowl of this still gets me baked. So hells yeah!
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for i_miss_u_cupcake
Member since 2014
- PART 1 - It's morphin' time! The helmet slips over your head, focusing your view. Then, the spandex suit engulfs your entire body. You're ready to deal with this monster. Your mind has sharpened, ready to analyze, predict, and discover a creative solution to the task at hand. The desire to do good...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkative
Avatar for NWeedoisseur
Member since 2016
Just bought a 1/4 of this by Traiblazin. Easily my fav sativa yet (beats Black Cherry Soda and Middlefork by Royal Tree, and Dutch Treat by Phat Panda) After one hit i felt like I was smoking for the first time again. As powerful a head high as some good concentrates. A worthy buy while it's aro...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for NSomniac
Member since 2015
Great Kush flavor it's very earthy and piney. The buds are bright green absolutely covered in white trichomes not super dense more fluffy but still beautiful looking the high is super euphoric it's actually sold as an Indica because the slow down feeling this strain offers is usually associated with...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

White Nightmare
White Fire OG
NightFire OG

Products with NightFire OG

