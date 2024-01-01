stock photo similar to Northern Fiore
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Northern Fiore

Northern Fiore is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Northern Fiore is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Northern Fiore typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Northern Fiore’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Northern Fiore, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Northern Fiore

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Northern Fiore products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Northern Fiore near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight