Northern Fiore
Northern Fiore is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Northern Fiore is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Northern Fiore typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Northern Fiore’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Northern Fiore, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
