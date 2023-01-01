Novarine
Novarine is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Caprichosa Thai and a Thai landrace line known for its richness in THCV. This strain is a rare and exotic strain that offers a unique cannabinoid profile with a 1:1 ratio of THC and THCV. Novarine is a potent strain that can produce a stimulating and energetic high. Novarine is 15% THC and 15% THCV, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Novarine effects include focused, happy, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Novarine when dealing with symptoms associated with appetite loss, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Elite Seeds, Novarine features flavors like hashish, spicy/herbal, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which is often associated with a piney aroma. The average price of Novarine typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Novarine is a productive and easy to grow strain that is fully adapted to the needs of Western growers either for indoor or outdoor planting. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Novarine, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
