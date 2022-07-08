Buy Number 33 weed near you
No. 33, also known as “Scottie Pippen” and “#33,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Biscotti with Lemon Cherry Gelato. The effects of Scottie Pippen are more balancing than relaxing. The flavor and aroma of this strain are believed to be sour, skunky, with notes of citrus. Consumers report Scottie Pippen gives them a hazy head high that calms the mind without sedating the body. This strain has been praised for its unique flavors and potency. The original breeder of Scottie Pippen (aka #33) is unknown.
