NY-47 is a potent, sativa-leaning blend that combines NYC Diesel with AK-47 and provides balanced effects. The large colas are fairly dense and have a grapefruit flavor that is accented by subtle fruity and diesel undertones. The effects of NY-47 are euphoric and energetic which can be great for those who like to stay active and explore the outdoors.
