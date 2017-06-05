ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. NY-47
Hybrid

3.9 13 reviews

NY-47

aka New York AK

NY-47

NY-47 is a potent, sativa-leaning blend that combines NYC Diesel with AK-47 and provides balanced effects. The large colas are fairly dense and have a grapefruit flavor that is accented by subtle fruity and diesel undertones. The effects of NY-47 are euphoric and energetic which can be great for those who like to stay active and explore the outdoors. 

Lineage

First strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
NY-47

