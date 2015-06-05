NY Cheese, a rumored hybrid cross between Cheese and NYC Diesel, provides cerebrally-focused euphoria that stimulates creativity, conversation, and a positive mood. Good for daytime use, NY Cheese delivers its effects with a spark of energy that helps you stay productive and focused. This sativa-dominant strain is a great way to bring your appetite back to life or for knocking down stress while going about your day.
