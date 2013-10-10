OCD is a strain from downtown Seattle that can be rare to find, but is worth the hunt if you’re a true sativa lover. Active and energetic to the core, this strain is good for those who need to get stuff done. New patients should be cautious, however, as it can cause anxiety.
