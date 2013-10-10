ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. OCD
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of OCD

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.2 18 reviews

OCD

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 18 reviews

OCD

OCD is a strain from downtown Seattle that can be rare to find, but is worth the hunt if you’re a true sativa lover. Active and energetic to the core, this strain is good for those who need to get stuff done. New patients should be cautious, however, as it can cause anxiety.

Effects

Show all

14 people reported 100 effects
Creative 78%
Energetic 71%
Aroused 42%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 42%
Nausea 64%
Pain 42%
Anxiety 42%
Fatigue 28%
Depression 14%
Dry mouth 35%
Paranoid 28%
Dizzy 14%
Dry eyes 14%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

18

Show all

Avatar for jsmey567
Member since 2011
Make sure you have something to keep yourself busy physically, like cleaning the house, or you will get anxiety from this strain. Great strain for work, cleaning, and creating, The coffee of cannabis.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for jsmey567
Member since 2011
New Seattle area strain. Nice energetic cannabis. Definately will make you jittery. Haven't seen any thing like it in Seattle. Available around Capitol Hill Seattle. Would recommend to those who fancy sativas.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for eburgdadmed
Member since 2012
This is very smooth medicine. Great taste long lasting high, and gets you all worked up (Horney)! Makes for an awesome evening! Major dry mouth, so keep drink nearby!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeTalkativeTingly
Avatar for nugslist
Member since 2013
OCD was actually developed in Raleigh, NC and came to Seattle. It is named after the city. (O.ak C.ity D.ank) Congratulations Raleigh, you have your own strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkative
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Unlike any other strand. Most active high I've experienced.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find OCD nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry OCD nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of OCD
User uploaded image of OCD
User uploaded image of OCD

Products with OCD

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for OCD nearby.

Good reads

Show all

10 Great Cannabis Strains for Breast Cancer Patients
10 Great Cannabis Strains for Breast Cancer Patients
Strain Highlight: Chernobyl, the Mental Pain Reliever
Strain Highlight: Chernobyl, the Mental Pain Reliever
Cannabis and OCD: What does the science say?
Cannabis and OCD: What does the science say?

Most popular in