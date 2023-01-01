stock photo similar to Orange Flambe
Orange Flambe

aka Flambe

Orange Flambe is a slightly indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between (OCD x M15) x Cherry Flambe. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Orange Flambe is a rare and exotic strain that boasts a complex flavor profile and a potent high. Orange Flambe is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Orange Flambe effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Flambe when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Rocky Mountain High 719, Orange Flambe features flavors like orange, citrus, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Orange Flambe typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Orange Flambe is a hard-to-find strain that is worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Flambe, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

