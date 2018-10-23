Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Ocean View is great strain for consumers seeking a classic sativa. Buds are green with orange hairs, fully coated in trichomes. Flavors are earthy, sweet, and fruity, with effects that heighten energy and awareness. Consumers seeking a strain that pairs great with a stress-free day of outdoor activities should look no further.
