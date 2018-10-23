ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.2 21 reviews

Ocean View

Ocean View

Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Ocean View is great strain for consumers seeking a classic sativa. Buds are green with orange hairs, fully coated in trichomes. Flavors are earthy, sweet, and fruity, with effects that heighten energy and awareness. Consumers seeking a strain that pairs great with a stress-free day of outdoor activities should look no further.

Reviews

21

Avatar for Ozzy403
Member since 2016
Initially I felt Eu, creative, energetic and had deep thoughts on life, etc. Was a little anxious, but nothing overwhelming. After about 20 minutes or so, i felt the need to start cleaning my entire house while listening to long talk discussions on YouTube. Joe Rogan etc. It was a good sort of Ener...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTingly
Avatar for BowenIsland
Member since 2018
Ocean View makes for a great day or morning strain. This one from Tweed has a THC level of 11.9% which is lower than what this strain typically has reported to have in the past. Having said that, it still packs a punch. The medium sized buds are light green and and completely covered by orange pis...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for BrieanneHarris
Member since 2018
Beautiful Strain! smooth smoke!
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for growlasaurus
Member since 2018
beautiful, but when I vaped at 197°, it tasted like burnt licorice.
EnergeticHappy
Avatar for InfiniteMelons
Member since 2018
Offers a nice feeling of being lifted and aware. For me, I felt very awake and alert. I was able to enjoy what I was doing because I could focus on it. However, my husband was falling asleep very quickly after use. I didn't feel like it was as strong as others strains which is obvious when consideri...
FocusedHungryUplifted
