Ocifer
Ocifer effects are mostly energizing.
Ocifer potency is higher THC than average.
Ocifer is a balanced hybrid bred from Cap Junky × Rosetta Stone, delivering a potent and flavorful experience that bridges classic and modern profiles. With THC frequently testing around the high-20s to low-30s, this strain greets the senses with earthy pine, citrus zest, warm spice, and skunky sweetness, backed by a terpene bouquet of Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene that adds bright citrus highlights and rich herbal depth. The high often opens with an uplifting, mood-elevating lift that sparks creativity and ease, before settling into a balanced, smoothly relaxing finish that can melt stress without heavy sedation. Ocifer’s robust aroma and complex flavor make it a standout on the menu for consumers seeking depth, potency, and a versatile hybrid experience. If you've had this strain, leave it a review!
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Ocifer strain effects
Negative Effects
Ocifer strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
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