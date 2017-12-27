ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
OG 1 Kenobi is a dank and mysterious indica-dominant strain. While it may not be your only hope, this dark but lustrous bud offers potent, long-lasting effects that gradually lean toward sedative. OG 1 Kenobi provides traditional OG effects with an intense, euphoric onset that lays into the body. These relaxing physical effects may offer some cannabis consumers relief from pain while dulling nausea, anxiety, and stress.   

Avatar for luisgazu
Member since 2014
Great buzz, the forcé is strong with this one.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for studderz33
Member since 2017
Im lying in my bed hungry and looking for water. Bout to just go to sleep love this for a late night sesh before bed.
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for thachRONik
Member since 2018
Shop was out of pre-98 bubba went with this . Might pleasurable effects from this strain out the Van Nuys shop ! Treated arm pain and existential issues .
EuphoricHungrySleepy
Avatar for stolenhorse
Member since 2018
Great Indicator dominant but what I love about it is that you still get some of the effects of sativa in a relaxed manner. Smoked a lot of hybrids and this is up there on favorites
CreativeRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for casperthemoo
Member since 2015
very relaxing
Relaxed
