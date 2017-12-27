OG 1 Kenobi is a dank and mysterious indica-dominant strain. While it may not be your only hope, this dark but lustrous bud offers potent, long-lasting effects that gradually lean toward sedative. OG 1 Kenobi provides traditional OG effects with an intense, euphoric onset that lays into the body. These relaxing physical effects may offer some cannabis consumers relief from pain while dulling nausea, anxiety, and stress.