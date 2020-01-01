ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. OG Limekiller
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of OG Limekiller
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

OG Limekiller

OG Limekiller

Don’t worry—no delicious lime terps were killed in the making of this strain by Ethos Genetics. By crossing Starkiller OG and a Lemon OG Haze Bx1 (lime pheno), OG Limekiller comes with pungent lime and lemon terps that are backed with fuel, floral, sour, pine, and earth notes. As for the high, the strain is a welcomed daytime treat that not only tastes delicious but also gets you ready for the rest of your day.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find OG Limekiller nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry OG Limekiller nearby.

Products with OG Limekiller

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for OG Limekiller nearby.

Most popular in