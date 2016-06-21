ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 21 reviews

OG Ringo

aka Ringo OG

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 21 reviews

OG Ringo

OG Ringo is an indica-dominant variety of OG Kush bred by SoHum Seeds. The potent hybrid is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a famed leader in CBD breeding and cannabis activist. OG Ringo is a high-THC strain with large, chunky blossoms that give off an earthy and floral musk that mixes with a smooth, sweet piney note to create long-lasting euphoric effects. With a lemon aftertaste, OG Ringo offers pain and stress relieving properties.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

21

write a review

Photos

