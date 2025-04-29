Oil Tanker reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Oil Tanker.
Oil Tanker strain effects
Oil Tanker strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Oil Tanker reviews
d........e
April 29, 2025
Happy
Hungry
This is the type of joint you sit on the couch and watch all the Harold and kumar movies then end it with the movie half-baked while eating Ben and Jerry’s Half-baked. Not overwhelming though.
W........9
April 26, 2025
Happy
Hungry
Gassy, pungent, and relaxing
t........i
July 2, 2025
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is straight sedative fuel. Gassy, earthy, and unapologetically loud, it hit like a weight—slow at first, then total shutdown. Great for end-of-day relief, sore muscles, or eating an entire pizza without judgment. Not for beginners or early mornings—this is a “clear your schedule” kind of bud. I wouldn’t use it to create, but I’d definitely use it to recover. One bowl and I was cooked—in a good way.
A........3
July 17, 2025
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Better out of the bowl than in a joint, to which I tried many of both This weed had good effects. It made me hungrier than hell but is also helped with anxiety and sleep This weed feels strangely personal as I feel like I’ve thought about it a lot and also that it taught me some new things