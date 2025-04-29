Oil Tanker
Oil Tanker
Oil Tanker effects are mostly calming.
Oil Tanker is a cannabis strain bred by Surfr Seeds from Motorbreath (#15) x Trophy Wife. Motorbreath (#15) has Chem Dawg (d) and SFV OG in it. Trophy Wife is Triangle Mints x Triangle Mints. Oil Tanker is part of Surfr Seeds' Trophy Wife line. It should be pretty gassy and loud. Leave one of the first Leafly reviews.
Oil Tanker strain effects
Oil Tanker strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Oil Tanker strain reviews(4)
d........e
April 29, 2025
Happy
Hungry
W........9
April 26, 2025
Happy
Hungry
t........i
July 2, 2025
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed