This strain is straight sedative fuel. Gassy, earthy, and unapologetically loud, it hit like a weight—slow at first, then total shutdown. Great for end-of-day relief, sore muscles, or eating an entire pizza without judgment. Not for beginners or early mornings—this is a “clear your schedule” kind of bud. I wouldn’t use it to create, but I’d definitely use it to recover. One bowl and I was cooked—in a good way.