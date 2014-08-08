Omega Dawg is a cross between Chemdog and Space Queen. Bred by Alphakronik Genes, this strain inherits a skunky diesel aroma from its Chemdog mother along with thick trichome coverage courtesy of Space Queen. Balancing full-body relaxation with cerebral euphoria, Omega Dawg is typically chosen by patients treating pain, multiple sclerosis, and muscular dystrophy. Cultivators will harvest flowers between 65 and 75 days indoors or in October for outdoor grows, keeping in mind that Omega Dawg needs plenty of room for root growth and an abundance of nitrogen.
