ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Omega Dawg
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Omega Dawg

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 24 reviews

Omega Dawg

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 24 reviews

Omega Dawg

Omega Dawg is a cross between Chemdog and Space Queen. Bred by Alphakronik Genes, this strain inherits a skunky diesel aroma from its Chemdog mother along with thick trichome coverage courtesy of Space Queen. Balancing full-body relaxation with cerebral euphoria, Omega Dawg is typically chosen by patients treating pain, multiple sclerosis, and muscular dystrophy. Cultivators will harvest flowers between 65 and 75 days indoors or in October for outdoor grows, keeping in mind that Omega Dawg needs plenty of room for root growth and an abundance of nitrogen.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

24

Show all

Avatar for bfruss2
Member since 2014
Smoked a joint of this and it was very delicious. Very fruity, brought on a nice high and kept me feeling good for a while. If available, make the purchase. My regret is that I didn't buy more.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for 420FlowerFiend
Member since 2016
This strain will make you feel like a Space cadet. I would not recommend this strain for doing anything that requires memory or focus however its the perfect strain for unleashing your creativity. This strain is great for artists or musicians who are interested in getting lost in their artform. W...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for cartdude2
Member since 2015
Me and my cousin decided to smoke an eight of this amazing strain and we had one of the happiest, uplifted highs, my bro took the best hit of his life off this, God Damn, but this Shit and throw a party
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for raginboston
Member since 2015
Great indica for nausea and suppressed appetite, mellow without ever really hitting the gas pedal. This has much more medicinal value than euphoric or happy, though it does certainly help with both. Very happy trying it out, and at least keeping some on hand.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MTK421
Member since 2015
I would say that this is a pretty good strain. Good taste, smell. Smells fruity but doesnt seem like grape but is more berry smell and flavor. Has other smells I cant quite make out. Bought an ounce of this stuff and made some good cannabutter and cookies with this stuff. Great balanced high. Would ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Omega Dawg nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Omega Dawg nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Omega Dawg
User uploaded image of Omega Dawg
User uploaded image of Omega Dawg
User uploaded image of Omega Dawg
User uploaded image of Omega Dawg
User uploaded image of Omega Dawg

Lineage

First strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Omega Dawg

Products with Omega Dawg

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Omega Dawg nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Godzilla, Omega Dawg, Stella Blue, Punky Lion, and Swazi Gold
New Strains Alert: Godzilla, Omega Dawg, Stella Blue, Punky Lion, and Swazi Gold

Most popular in