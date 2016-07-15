ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 14 reviews

Opium

Opium

Opium by Paradise Seeds is an even 50/50 hybrid that offers the best of both indica and sativa strains. This strain won 2nd place at the 2006 High Times Cannabis Cup and has grown in popularity since. Known to flourish indoors, this plant grows fat, resinous colas when hydroponics are employed. Outside, this strain is a different beast, growing more fickle in guerrilla cropping conditions. 

Avatar for Krelle
Member since 2016
I miss my right leg, and this is a good strain for me. Very good pain relieve.
Relaxed
Avatar for sunnydank
Member since 2016
very very high, no pain, hungry, no anxiety
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jharp1
Member since 2017
Absolutely wonderful strain. The balance that comes with Opium being a 50/50 is amazing. This strain gave me no anxiety, and it seems to be an awesome choice for pain management. It is a pretty relaxing strain, but you can still go about your daily adventures without getting couch-locked. Pretty eas...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for OldToby214
Member since 2016
I really enjoy playing this strain. It's a pretty mild hybrid considering it's name. I like the pain relief it provides without making me very tired. It does have a con, my focus wains on his strain. It's kind of like a heated blanket being laid over body and brain. Great for binging Netflix or what...
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for BrandonHayward
Member since 2018
I picked up a few feminized seeds and only grew out four of the five I had germinated due to square footage limitations. Under a Super HPS (1000 watt) this strain performed well, filling out with dense, long flowers that finished in a decent glaze of tricohomes. The shape of the finished product was...
EnergeticEuphoric
